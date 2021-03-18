Dekalb Co. EMA offering damage assessment form after severe weather

If you are in Dekalb County and suffered storm damage during Wednesday night's severe storms, the EMA wants to hear from you!

They are offering a damage assessment for Dekalb County residents.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5JidFfdyzY4CkZXSXIMWGjJrl6IgcO5cE3iASODXtoILr1Q/viewform

The form allows residents to easily report damages to their property resulting from that severe weather. Information gathered on the form will be reviewed by representatives from the Dekalb County EMA. It will may be shared with partnering agencies, like the National Weather Service, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and support agencies like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.