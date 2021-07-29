Defense rests its case in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

A Limestone County jury will go to work Friday to determine if the longtime sheriff is a criminal.

That jury will have Blakely's own words to consider in their deliberations. He testified Thursday in his own defense.

In fact, he was cross-examined for over three hours by the state. Shortly after the defense rested its case.

Chad Smith a former employee with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office had nothing but positive words to say about Sheriff Blakely, who's currently on trial for 10 ethics and theft violations.

"I think that he's been a great sheriff," said Chad Smith.

Smith used to work under Sheriff Blakely for seven years at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

He said that Blakely played a big part in him joining law enforcement.

"He gave me a real good opportunity. He overlooked some mistakes I made as a young youth. He gave me an opportunity to fulfill my dream. I always wanted to be in law enforcement even in high school," said Smith.

Smith said that Blakely also gave him advice that has stuck with him all these years later.

"He would always say this to me. You know Chad you got to remember 95% of these people are good people and you'd want to treat these people that you're dealing with as you know somebody that's in your family," said Smith.

Family and friends have been showing their support for Sheriff Blakely.

And many were in the courtroom when the prosecution cross-examined him Thursday. The prosecution specifically asked him about his spending on trips to Biloxi and Las Vegas.

Blakely denied spending county money gambling though.

After the prosecution finished its cross-examination the defense called four more witnesses to the stand who spoke about Blakely's character. Just like Smith, they all had positive words to say about the sheriff.

Both sides will give closing arguments Friday before jury deliberations begin.