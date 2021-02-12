Defense attorneys wrap up presentation in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The defense attorneys for Donald Trump have wrapped up their presentation in the former president’s impeachment trial.

Lawyers argued for three hours Friday that Trump didn’t incite the Jan. 6 rally crowd to riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his words were merely figures of speech. They say the case against Trump was a political witch hunt by Democrats and was not valid because he is no longer in office.

Their defense barely used the full time allotted, 16 hours over two days.

Trump is accused of incitement of insurrection in the mob siege at the Capitol. Five people died.