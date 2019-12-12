Defense attorney withdraws from fallen Huntsville Police Officer case

We are learning more about who will represent the suspect accused of killing Stac Agent Billy Clardy III. We know Lajeromeny Brown will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 20. He's charged with killing Clardy during a drug bust. We learned Brown originally had at least four attorneys representing him, but a court document states the judge allowed one of those court appointed attorneys, Bruce Gardner, to withdraw from the case. Now brown's two retained attorneys will represent him. Earlier this week, there was some confusion about who would be representing brown during his capital murder trial. Court documents state Brown's family hired two attorneys that would only represent him through the preliminary hearing.

Separately, a Madison County judge appointed two Huntsville attorneys including Bruce Gardner to represent him as well. WAAY 31 spoke to Gardner. He said it's rare to have different attorney's handle different parts of a capital murder case.

"In my opinion we shouldn't allow limited entries of appearances in capital cases because you need to hit the ground running from the day you get the case," said Huntsville Attorney, Bruce Gardner.

WAAY 31 is working to confirm more about the judge's decision to allow Gardner to withdraw from the case and if the other court appointed attorney will remain on the case. We are also trying to find out if prosecutors will pursue the death penalty.