Defense attorney for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby weighs in on guilty verdict

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby got out on bond just hours after he was convicted of murder on Friday. That's something his defense attorney, Robert Tuten, said he expected to happen before the end of the day on Friday.

That's because the $100,000 bond was not a problem. He also mentioned that people are shocked by the guilty verdict, but says they're not done just yet.

Tuten said "Ben" Darby will absolutely be appealing the decision made by the jury.

"We can't do that yet, though. There's some other things we have to deal with first, but he is looking forward to an appeal and I'm certain that when this is reviewed at the appellate level that this decision today will not stand," said Tuten.

He said the legal process for appealing is fairly clear, but right now, the defense has to wait. That's because the judge still has to issue her final ruling in the case.

Tuten said the defense appreciates all the hard work the jury did this week, though, even though they do not agree with the verdict.

"We know it was difficult for them. We will certainly give their verdict the respect that it deserves, but it still remains that we disagree with their verdict," said Tuten.

Tuten said he's certain when this case is reviewed at the appellate level that the jury's decision will not stand. He said that this case was very important to Alabama law enforcement and says it's going to affect every law enforcement agency in the state.

In particular, how they protect their citizens and how they respond to calls involving a person with a gun and how they respond to suicide threats. Both things that were a part of the Darby murder trial.

Tuten says they hope to clarify Alabama law and bring about some changes.

"Hopefully bring some changes about how these officers are forced to operate and make sure they have the protection they need to protect the citizens," said Tuten.

Tuten mentioned that Darby is in a dark place right now after being convicted of murder for the 2018 shooting of Jeffery Parker.