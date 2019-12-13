Defending State Champions dominate the first Alabama Sports Writer Association Rankings

Five defending class champions earned the No. 1 spot in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association girls basketball rankings of the season.
Defending Class 7A champion Hoover, Class 6A Hazel Green, Class 4A Rogers, Class 3A Pisgah and Class 2A Cold Springs start the season at No. 1.
Other No.1 teams are Class 5A Ramsay and Class 1A Spring Garden.
Most of the top-ranked teams are no strangers to championships.
Hazel Green won its second straight crown and third overall. Rogers claimed its first championship in school history, and Pisgah picked up championship No. 7 and second straight.
ASWA GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
- Hoover (10-1)
- McGill-Toolen (12-1)
- Spain Park (10-2)
- Theodore (12-2)
- Auburn (8-1)
- Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
- Sparkman (9-5)
- Austin (8-2)
- Foley (11-1)
- Grissom (4-4)
CLASS 6A
- Hazel Green (11-0)
- Eufaula (10-1)
- Athens (9-2)
- Lee-Huntsville (12-2)
- Carver-Birmingham (9-2)
- Opelika (9-3)
- McAdory (10-2)
- Carver-Montgomery (7-2)
- Mae Jemison (7-3)
- Homewood (13-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (6-0), Chelsea (11-2), Dothan (6-1), Hartselle (7-5), Muscle Shoals (4-4), Park Crossing (7-1), Pelham (8-2).
CLASS 5A
- Ramsay (10-0)
- Charles Henderson (9-0)
- Central-Tuscaloosa (8-3)
- Pleasant Grove (3-2)
- East Limestone (8-0)
- Madison Academy (8-2)
- Faith Academy (8-5)
- LeFlore (9-3)
- Shelby County (7-2)
- West Point (10-4)
Others nominated: Brewer (7-6), Briarwood Christian (5-1), Carroll (9-3), Jackson (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (6-5), St. Paul's (8-3).
CLASS 4A
- Rogers (8-1)
- Anniston (3-2)
- Childersburg (8-1)
- Sipsey Valley (10-3)
- Greensboro (5-1)
- Jacksonville (4-0)
- Handley (6-2)
- Fairview (7-2)
- Priceville (5-4)
- Deshler (4-2)
Others nominated: DAR (5-4), Headland (6-1), Montgomery Catholic (7-1).
CLASS 3A
- Pisgah (9-0)
- Midfield (7-1)
- T.R. Miller (5-0)
- Susan Moore (9-1)
- Montgomery Academy (6-1)
- Glencoe (6-3)
- Phil Campbell (2-3)
- Prattville Christian (10-1)
- Lauderdale County (5-2)
- Pike Road (7-2)
CLASS 2A
- Cold Springs (8-2)
- Geneva County (10-1)
- Sacred Heart (9-3)
- Collinsville (7-0)
- Central-Hayneville (8-1)
- G.W. Long (6-2)
- Ider (9-2)
- Fyffe (6-2)
- Sand Rock (5-2)
- Cedar Bluff (3-4)
Others nominated: Addison (4-0), Hatton (8-1), Horseshoe Bend (6-3), Tanner (4-2).
CLASS 1A
- Spring Garden (7-1)
- Skyline (11-0)
- St. Luke's (10-2)
- Mars Hill Bible (4-1)
- Loachapoka (10-5)
- Decatur Heritage (6-3)
- Pleasant Home (6-1)
- Belgreen (6-1)
- Phillips (2-5)
- Marion County (9-3)
Others nominated: Brantley (2-3), Coosa Christian (7-4), Covenant Christian (4-1), Elba (4-2), Falkville (6-4), Georgiana (3-3), Kinston (4-3), Notasulga (3-1), Vina (7-2).
