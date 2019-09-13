Clear

Defending 2A State Champs, Fyffe, prep for tough match up against Collinsville.

The Panthers are undefeated this season averaging 48 points per game, but the defending 2A State Champs haven't allowed a single point so far this year.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Fyffe is prepping for a tough match up against Collinsville on Friday. The Panthers are undefeated this season averaging 48 points per game, but the defending 2A State Champs haven't allowed a single point so far this year. The Red Devils have only lost one game in their last 40 under head coach Paul Benefield. Now, during the last 40 games, Fyffe has scored 40 or more points 14 times with eight shutouts on defense and they've held opponents to one touchdown or less in 12 games. During this decade, the Red Devils are 106-7 overall record and have outscored opponents 4,712 points to 1,211.

