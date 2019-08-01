A North Alabama athlete has a new NFL home with the Los Angeles Chargers. Muscle Shoals alum, Dee Liner, who stared his college career at Alabama was added to the roster Thursday.
The defensive tackle joined the team after the Chargers waived a tight end. Liner formally played for the Chiefs and the Titans. Now, he is with Decatur native Philip Rivers! A little 256 action on the west coast. Chargers play the Titans in Nashville October 20.
Related Content
- Dee Liner makes Chargers roster
- Charger Hockey hits home ice
- Lady Chargers fall 65-62 in home opener
- Former Alabama player Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing phone charger
- Local Charger players weigh in on Rocket City Classic
- Chargers face West Alabama in GSC Semi-Final
- Malik Dunbar gets spot on NBA Summer League roster
- UAH adds North Alabama boys to baseball roster
- UAH Softball wins 5 out of 6 games at annual Charger Chillout
- UAH Chargers Wheelchair Basketball Team to compete at Nationals in Chicago
Scroll for more content...