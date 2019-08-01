Clear

Dee Liner makes Chargers roster

Muscle Shoals native goes out west joining Decatur Native Philip Rivers.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake


A North Alabama athlete has a new NFL home with the Los Angeles Chargers. Muscle Shoals alum, Dee Liner, who stared his college career at Alabama was added to the roster Thursday.
The defensive tackle joined the team after the Chargers waived a tight end. Liner formally played for the Chiefs and the Titans. Now, he is with Decatur native Philip Rivers! A little 256 action on the west coast. Chargers play the Titans in Nashville October 20.

