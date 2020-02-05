Dee Beckwith going to Tennessee for two sports

Florence's Dee Beckwith is a beast on the football field and basketball court. He shocked a lot of people Wednesday when he picked his school.

Beckwith is choosing between Florida and Tennessee. He looks like

he's gonna reach for Florida, but nope he's going with Tennessee! Beckwith

told WAAY he chose Tennessee because it's closer to home and felt right.

"It was just all convenient for my parents and all the people that want

to come and support and watch," Beckwith said. "It was easier with a four-hour drive

than a nine-hour drive. I have more connections outside of football at

Tennessee and I have more friends there already."

His cousin, Cam, is signing with Tennessee as well.