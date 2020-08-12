Decatur woman out on bond arrested for burglary, stealing checks

A Decatur woman is back in jail accused of burglary and stealing checks.

The Decatur Police Department says it received reports on Aug. 5 around 1:30 p.m. about two burglaries.

The victims reported that several items had been stolen, including business checks. Police say it was later reported that one of the stolen checks was presented at a local bank.

Alissa Massey was developed as the suspect. Police say she was out on bond for a receiving stolen property first degree charge from May.

Massey was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of burglary third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail without bond.