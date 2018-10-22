Decatur woman killed in crash outside Priceville

A Decatur woman died in a weekend car crash after her Nissan crossed the centerline of East Upper River Road outside Priceville and hit another car.

State Troopers identified her as 32-year-old Ashley Hagood. She passed away just before 5PM Saturday at Huntsville Hospital. An infant with her at the time was also taken to the hospital for observation, as were two people in the vehicle struck by Hagood's car.

State Troopers continue to investigate why her car crossed the centerline.