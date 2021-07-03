Clear

Decatur woman killed in crash in Lawrence County

State troopers said the driver failed to yield and was struck.

Posted: Jul 3, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

A Decatur woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400, about half a mile from Hillsboro. 

State Troopers identified the victim as 61-year-old Joy Elaine Williford. Investigators said she failed to yield the right of way to a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle. 

Williford died on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Jasmine Nicole Arnold of Huntsville. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

