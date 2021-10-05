Decatur woman hospitalized in apparent drive-by shooting

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an apparent drive-by shooting in Decatur. Police say it happened near the 1200 block of Grant St. SE. They say a suspect pulled up to a home in a vehicle, fired multiple shots into the home, and then drove away.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Decatur Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect, but they say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.