Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Decatur woman hospitalized in apparent drive-by shooting

It happened on Grant St.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Luke Lacher

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an apparent drive-by shooting in Decatur. Police say it happened near the 1200 block of Grant St. SE. They say a suspect pulled up to a home in a vehicle, fired multiple shots into the home, and then drove away.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Decatur Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect, but they say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events