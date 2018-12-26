Decatur woman found covered in blood, boyfriend arrested

Decatur Police responded late Tuesday evening to a domestic disturbance at Woodall Road Southwest.

Officers found a female who was covered in blood and standing in the middle of the road. Police say it was discovered that she had been hit in the head with a baseball bat by her boyfriend of seven years, Timothy Hogan.

Hogan was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000, and he was charged with domestic violence in the second degree.