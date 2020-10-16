Decatur police charge woman with murder for deadly shooting

A woman was arrested for murder on Friday in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says it responded on Friday to the 90-block of Sage Private Drive in Hartselle, which is in the police jurisdiction of Decatur, in reference to a shooting. Officers found a victim, Bruce Everett Cox, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police developed Mary Evelyn Hamm, who is from Hartselle, as the suspect and she was charged for murder. She’s held in the Morgan County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

This incident is believed to be an isolated event of a domestic nature, Decatur police said Friday night.