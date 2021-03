A Decatur woman now faces criminal charges for a fiery car crash where a one-year-old child died.

A Morgan County grand jury indicted 23-year-old Karla Gabriella Barrera for manslaughter, assault and driving with a revoked license.

One-year-old Kamilah Tibbs died when Barrera’s car left Woodall Road in Decatur, hit a tree and burst into flames on June 2, 2019.

Barrera is free on a $25,000 bond. Her arraignment hearing is set for May 18.