Decatur woman arrested in child porn investigation

A child porn investigation by state and federal agents ends in a Decatur woman’s arrest.

Court records show 44-year-old Becky Lynn Burroughs was arrested and booked into the Morgan County jail Thursday.

Her bond is set at $20,000.

She’s facing four counts of possessing obscene material with the intent to disseminate.

Her arrest comes after the Department of Homeland Security, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Decatur police served a search warrant in a child exploitation case.

Court records show agents found multiple images and video files on a Samsung phone.