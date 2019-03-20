Clear
Decatur woman arrested for using stolen Alabama EBT card at local businesses

Francesca Washington

The case is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, Decatur police say.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur police, on February 14, a resident reported their Alabama EBT card had been fraudulently used at two local businesses.

Surveillance footage was obtained showing a suspect using the victim’s card at a business in Decatur. Police posted the video still-shots of the suspect on social media and asked for the public's help in identifying her.

Police say on Tuesday, March 19, Washington claimed to be the suspect and turned herself in at the Decatur Police Department. She was charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a debit card and was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.

