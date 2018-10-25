Clear

Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of passing or attempting to pass counterfeit money.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation by police into the counterfeit money that has been seen around the city since the beginning of October.

Alexandra Ertman is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 1st Degree for passing or attempting to pass the counterfeit bills more than once.

Ertman is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000.00 bond. According to the Decatur Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests to follow. The bills are still circulating, and businesses are encouraged to be on the lookout for counterfeits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events