Decatur woman arrested as result of counterfeit money investigation

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation by police into the counterfeit money that has been seen around the city since the beginning of October.

Alexandra Ertman is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 1st Degree for passing or attempting to pass the counterfeit bills more than once.

Ertman is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000.00 bond. According to the Decatur Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests to follow. The bills are still circulating, and businesses are encouraged to be on the lookout for counterfeits.