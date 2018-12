A Decatur woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child after police received a report on October 19 that Brooke Hanvey and the baby boy she'd just given birth to at the Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hanvey was arrested on December 7 and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $2,500. Police say it's not known yet if the baby will suffer long-term effects from the meth exposure.