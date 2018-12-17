Decatur woman arrested after baby tested positive for THC

In August, Whitney Kilpatric gave birth to a baby boy at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus that tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

This was reported to Decatur Police, and the department began an investigation with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources. A warrant was obtained on December 6 for Kilpatric's arrest, and she turned herself in on December 14 for one charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Kilpatric was taken to the Morgan County Jail, and her bond is set at $2,500. Police say it's unknown if the baby will suffer long-term health effects from the drug exposure.