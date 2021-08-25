Decatur volunteers helping with Tennessee flooding relief

A group of volunteers in Decatur are heading across the state line to help people in need after catastrophic flooding killed more than a dozen people in Tennessee.

"This is an opportunity for people to reach out to other people in their moment of need, and it's a way to share God's love so it's very important for us to do that," Cindy Sandlin, the operations manager at the United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse in Decatur, said.

After seeing the devastation that took place in Waverly, Tennessee, she knew she had to help.

"Reaction was to start getting on the phone and on email to reach out to our coordinators in the area and see what our needs were," Sandlin said.

This won't be the only time the team heads to Tennessee. Sandlin says they expect more supplies will be needed in the next couple of days.

"The next step may be to kind of help families get their houses cleaned out if they've had massive damage. That will involve sending rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, box fans, two gallon sprayers," Sandlin said.

'We can distribute some of the mold and mediation supplies those kind of things."

Sandlin said for right now they're just waiting to see what is needed next, and are ready to help out for as long as they're needed.