Decatur virtual students pick up laptops ahead of first day of school

Students in Decatur can pick up their laptops on Tuesday before the first day of school begins Wednesday.

The device pickup is only for students who will be starting the school year virtually. It’s also a drive-thru, so you don't have to leave your car.

The pickup is taking place behind Austin Middle School on Danville Road. It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All students must have completed an InfoSnap form and registered for virtual learning before arriving. You will have to sign a technology agreement when you arrive if you haven’t already.

For students who will begin the school year in person, their laptops will be given to them at school.