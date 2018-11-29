Decatur victim's mom talks about serial killer's confession

A man the FBI calls the most prolific serial killer of our time, says he strangled Nancy Stevens in 2005. Stevens' mother, Lorene Roberts, shared with us her final conversation with her daughter before she was murdered and dumped on the side of the road.

Her mom says she gave a fateful warning, all those years ago in Decatur before her daughter's body was dumped in Tupelo, Mississippi.

"I said come back here. I need to tell you something. She came back and said what is it now? I said my Spirit and God are telling me to tell you this, 'stop getting in cars with people you don't know because you know they are going to take you somewhere and hurt you, and we aren't going to know where you are.' She just looked at me and said 'I'll see you later," Roberts explained.

That conversation happened about a week before deputies found Nancy's body. Now investigators are working to link cold cases to Samuel Little who says he murdered 90 women.

"I had asked the Lord for 13 years to just let me find out who had done it before I died," her mom said.

Roberts is 84-years-old and tells me she was taken off guard last week when she learned Little confessed to killing her daughter more than a decade ago.

"When he told me that I thought well God has answered my prayers," she added.

However, she still has questions as to how the two crossed paths.

"My first questions was how and where did she meet somebody like that?" Roberts said.

Even though her family might finally have closure, Roberts said it's bringing up the terrible tragedy from 13 years ago.

"You do hurt even though you get an answer to something you've been asking for for so long. You still hurt, and I am," she said.

Nancy Stevens' case is expected to go before the grand jury in Lee County Mississppi in January.