Decatur traffic stops leads to meth, more drugs; 2 arrests

The Decatur Police Department says two people were arrested Saturday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a white GMC Envoy leaving the Norfolk Southern Train Yard because it didn’t have a license plate, said Emme Long, department spokeswoman.

They found methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs, Long said.

Logan Austin Ogle was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a vehicle, and no proof of insurance.

Bond was set at $2,200.

Belinda Jean Sepeda was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $600.