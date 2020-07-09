Decatur to re-vote on mask-wearing ordinance

Decatur’s mask ordinance may not go into effect as early as some expected.

Mayor Tab Bowling said Thursday the city council has to re-vote due to a procedural error.

Councilman Charles Kirby said the council conferred with the city attorney about the ordinance Wednesday night and no issue was noted until Thursday morning.

“In a first reading type of ordinance, there’s what’s called immediate consideration,” Bowling said. "And if you have a unanimous vote, you can go ahead and vote on that ordinance right then. And so they ended up doing that, but it wasn't done in a public setting, so they'll take care of that (Friday) in a public setting."

Bowling told WAAY 31 that he has no doubt the ordinance will pass again Friday and said that it might even pick up a vote.

After the vote, the city clerk has 48 hours to present the ordinance to the mayor.

Once he gets it, he has 10 days to sign, veto, make changes or do nothing.

Bowling said he doesn’t expect he’ll need the full 10 days to make a decision.

“We need to do something to help our community,” he said.

If the ordinance is not vetoed, it's published in the paper and then goes into effect at 5 p.m. the next day.