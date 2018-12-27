Clear
Decatur to no longer be primary public safety services provider for unincorporated Limestone Co.

Decatur Police say letters will be sent to residents, businesses and industries to explain the transition.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Decatur will no longer serve as the primary provider of fire protection, emergency medical services and law enforcement to properties within unincorporated Limestone County, south of Airport Road and west of Interstate 65.

As of February 1, 2019, properties in unincorporated Limestone County will receive services provided by public safety departments in their areas, a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Decatur Police Department announced.

Decatur Police say residents, businesses and industries are receiving letters from the City to explain the transition. Properties within corporate city limits will continue to receive sanitation, public works, police protection, fire protection and zoning regulations and protections from Decatur.

