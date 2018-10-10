Decatur to hold meeting for proposed alcohol ratio change

There is a special meeting in Decatur Wednesday to talk about a proposed shift in the ratio of food to alcohol sales restaurants in downtown Decatur will have to meet in order to be in business.

Right now it sits at 60% food and 40% alcohol, but city leaders want to change it to 25% food and 75% alcohol.

John Wheat is the owner of Josie's in downtown Decatur and he's completely against the change. He said it would create an uneven playing field with new restaurants and bars coming in and not investing as much as he did in his kitchen while stealing alcohol sale money from his restaurant.

The idea behind the change is: by having a ratio skewed toward higher alcohol sales more lounge style bars would come to downtown. That would create more of a destination for people in Decatur to go to on the weekends instead of traveling to Huntsville for night life.

Some people WAAY 31 talked to in downtown Tuesday are all for a change to bring more night life to the area.

"I see it bringing more business into the area; young people, middle aged, older people. Makes it more lively, more fun. I think it can benefit the restaurants as well," said Brenda Baird from Decatur.

"Once new businesses start opening up people will have even more of a reason to stay in downtown decatur," said Eli Long of Decatur.

The meeting is Tuesday is at 9 a.m. at city hall just down the street from downtown. WAAY 31 will be there to let you know what happens.