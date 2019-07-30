Decatur police charge teen as adult for robbery on 8th Street SW

A teenager in Decatur is charged as an adult for robbery.

Matthew Gilford, 17, is accused of robbing a man. Officers responded on July 26 around 11:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the 200-block of 8th Street SW.

The victim told police he had been robbed by two males, one of which was armed with a handgun. Officers were unable to locate any suspects when they arrived.

The next day, authorities were called back to the residence after the victim said Gilford was at a home next to his. Police say he fled on foot, but officers were able to locate and arrest him.

Due to the nature of the crime, police say Gilford is being charged as an adult with robbery in the first degree. His bond is set at $60,000.