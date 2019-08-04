Decatur students emphasize safety at festival after mass shootings

Two mass shootings were on the minds of some Decatur students as they went into what would otherwise be a festive get-together.

The student-organized event was held at Austin Junior High School on Sunday, and it included live music, games, and food trucks.

WAAY 31 spoke with some of the student planners who emphasized the importance of safety at the event.

“Anything can happen, so it’s smart for the schools to make us aware of these and how to prepare us," Kasey Bogle said. "And they do a very good job in preparing us on what to do if a bad thing were to come up like that.”

Kasey Bogle and several other Decatur students had safety on the forefront of their minds as they hosted their first-ever student-organized festival the day after dozens of people were killed in two separate mass shootings.

“Safety is our main priority," Bogle said. "Police officers are on this campus and are walking around constantly so everybody feels safe.”

Bogle told WAAY 31 she still can’t believe the incidents that occurred at a Texas shopping center, and in an Ohio nightlife area.

“It’s tragic. Awful," she said. "America is supposed to be the greatest country in the world, but how can it be a great country when we have all of these shootings here?”

Now, sadly, Bogle told WAAY 31 she and her classmates have to prepare for the worst.

“We would call for help. We would make sure to follow the guidelines of the police officers and ambulance to make sure the first people who were in desperate need of something, they would get their help first," she said.

The students used the event they’ve been planning all summer to come together and think about those who’ve lost their loved ones.

“Condolences and prayers go out to every single family member," Bogle said. "I know what it’s like to lose somebody.”