Decatur student will be the star of a Verizon commercial debuting during the Oscars

Ethan LyBrand, a fifth-grade student from Decatur, is making his national commercial debut.

LyBrand will be featured in a Verizon commercial during the Oscars. The award show starts on Sunday at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31.

"My favorite part of the commercial was me saying it broke my heart, but when I was able to still connect with my friends, when they pushed it over to virtual...my face just changed immediately," said LyBrand.

LyBrand has Muscular dystrophy. In the commercial, he explains that every year he goes to summer camp. When the pandemic hit, his summer camp went virtual.

Luckily, he could still stream and interact with friends virtually! During the virtual summer camp, he was able to stay connected and still participate in activities.

LyBrand said he was not nervous to film the commercial but was shocked when he learned how many people watch the Oscars each year.

LyBrand is an ambassador of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This commercial allows him to share a little piece of his story.