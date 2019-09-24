Decatur student hit by car is out of the hospital

According to Decatur City Schools, the seventh grader who was hit by a car on Monday is now out of the hospital.

A spokesman for the school district told WAAY 31 the student wasn't using the crosswalk at the time of the accident, but we learned many students cross the street outside the crosswalk, because there are no sidewalks on the other side of the street.

Now, some parents in the community want to see changes.

"I would love to see crossing guards at the middle school like they are at the elementary. They need to be where kids are. We have kids that aren't driving, that are walking, so we need someone to help them get across," a parent, Erica Miller, said.

Authorities say the driver of the car was obeying traffic laws at the time and will not face charges.