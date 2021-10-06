Decatur storm shelters now open

Decatur City Hall, Austin High School and Decatur High School have each opened as storm shelters due to the threat of inclement weather.

Citizens with domestic animals can shelter at City Hall as long as the animals are kept on a leash or in a crate, according to Decatur Police. Animals are not allowed in the school storm shelters.

No firearms, alcohol or tobacco products are permitted. All shelter locations will be staffed by Decatur police officers.

