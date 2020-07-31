Decatur roofing company owner pleads guilty to filing false tax return

A Decatur man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to filing a false tax return, according to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

The release says according to court documents, Jerry Wayne Scott, Jr., 47, owned and operated Advanced Roofing in Decatur. It says in 2013, the business worked on multiple large projects for which it was paid approximately $750,083.

In October 2014, Scott filed a 2013 tax return that reported gross receipts of $392,250 for his business, the release says. It goes on to say “For the preparation of the return, Scott provided a hand-written document to the tax preparer that listed the business income as $392,250, but failed to provide any other documentation to the tax preparer, such as bank statements, ledgers, or Forms- 1099.”

Scott could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

“The license to run a business is not a license to avoid paying taxes,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James Dorsey. “Mr. Scott’s filing of false tax returns, cheated all Americans, since we all share the responsibility to pay our fair share tax for the government services and protections that we enjoy.”