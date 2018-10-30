Decatur residents ask for drivers to slow down in their neighborhood

Decatur neighbors are making a plea for drivers to slow down tonight, after a recent hit and run death. Ricardo Brown died Sunday morning when someone hit him and kept on driving. He was crossing 12th Avenue where we've learned the stretch of road has seen its fair share of crashes over the years. The speed limit is only 30 miles per hour but neighbors say drivers go much faster than that.

"It's dangerous. This is a through traffic and it's a 30-mile speed limit but sometimes they come through 60 70 miles per hour," said David L. Chairs who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years.

Chairs built his house here back in 1968. He said he's seen crashes on his street. Decatur police said this year alone, they've recorded six accidents.

"I'm not surprised that didn't nobody get here. There's been car accidents and things like that through here and everything."

Chairs said there aren't enough police officers patrolling the area to help control the speeding.

"Not here when you need them. That's the only thing. But it's going to be some more accidents not only a person but car accidents and things of that nature."

One man walking down the street said he walks through the neighborhood every day and thinks sidewalks would make the street safer for him. Police still haven't caught the driver who killed Ricardo Brown on Sunday. They say the person was driving a white or light colored car that will have damage to the front.