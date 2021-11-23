Decatur reminds residents of holiday office closures, garbage pickup schedule

The City of Decatur reminds residents that all city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The holiday will also affect garbage, recycling and leaf pickup routes. Thursday's garbage pickup route will run Friday, while Friday's route will run Monday.

For recycling, Thursday and Friday routes will run Monday. Leaf collection will be paused Thursday and Friday in observance of the holiday.

Click here to view the recycling schedule for the rest of the holiday season, and click here to view the garbage pickup schedule.