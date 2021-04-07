Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur rapist sentenced to life in prison without parole

Rodney Brown

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott handed down the sentence.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 3:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Decatur rapist will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Rodney Brown, 54, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 assault of a woman in Decatur.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott handed down the sentence.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree rape, kidnapping and burglary and second-degree domestic violence on Jan. 25.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on the rape, burglary and kidnapping charges. He was also sentenced to life in prison on the domestic violence charge, according to a release from Decatur police.

On Feb. 12, 2019, Decatur police responded to Hardee’s on 6th Avenue for a call about an assault. The victim said she had been assaulted at another location. The victim had multiple cuts on her head and was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Police later identified Brown as the suspect and arrested him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517114

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749871476
Mobile37605794
Madison33692492
Tuscaloosa25199439
Montgomery23856561
Shelby23105237
Baldwin20551301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14245310
Morgan14142267
Etowah13653345
Marshall11903218
Houston10363275
Elmore10003200
Limestone9776146
Cullman9421188
St. Clair9384234
Lauderdale9165227
DeKalb8712181
Talladega8034169
Walker7079274
Jackson6744108
Autauga6644102
Blount6462132
Colbert6184127
Coffee5393112
Dale4764109
Russell423937
Franklin419082
Chilton4064109
Covington4048112
Tallapoosa3882147
Escambia386974
Dallas3520150
Chambers3494121
Clarke345660
Marion3063101
Pike304875
Lawrence293894
Winston271771
Bibb254958
Marengo249060
Geneva245175
Pickens232857
Barbour223855
Hale217874
Butler211366
Fayette207459
Henry187343
Cherokee181443
Randolph175641
Monroe171240
Washington164038
Macon154248
Crenshaw149757
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108327
Sumter103032
Coosa95925
Greene90634
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 818008

Reported Deaths: 11967
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby910351565
Davidson86170915
Knox48764621
Hamilton42627480
Rutherford41196412
Williamson26813214
Sumner22768337
Montgomery18652223
Out of TN17718101
Wilson17658222
Unassigned16380131
Sullivan15643283
Blount14770194
Bradley14194147
Washington13695239
Sevier12924172
Maury12816166
Putnam11048173
Madison10564239
Robertson9453127
Anderson8510166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7604151
Tipton7151104
Coffee6752121
Dickson6596108
Cumberland6421125
Gibson6325144
Bedford6308126
Carter6278156
McMinn623996
Roane6107100
Jefferson5975121
Loudon593069
Lawrence572086
Hawkins5618105
Monroe560995
Warren548080
Dyer5331103
Franklin503287
Fayette482277
Obion445696
Cocke437798
Cheatham432151
Rhea427175
Lincoln427063
Marshall405358
Campbell403162
Weakley396761
Giles388798
Henderson367375
Carroll354882
Macon352775
White349868
Hardin344166
Hardeman343763
Lauderdale312444
Henry308675
Marion306746
Scott301545
Claiborne300474
Wayne294233
Overton294160
Hickman276945
McNairy274954
DeKalb273653
Smith270537
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan241439
Fentress236045
Johnson223638
Chester208149
Bledsoe207711
Crockett199848
Polk194124
Unicoi189549
Cannon186831
Union183134
Grundy175631
Lake169326
Humphreys165521
Sequatchie164628
Benton159640
Decatur156338
Lewis154325
Meigs131923
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108231
Houston107033
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren81921
Pickett75524
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events