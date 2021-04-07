Decatur rapist sentenced to life in prison without parole

A Decatur rapist will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Rodney Brown, 54, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 assault of a woman in Decatur.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott handed down the sentence.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree rape, kidnapping and burglary and second-degree domestic violence on Jan. 25.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on the rape, burglary and kidnapping charges. He was also sentenced to life in prison on the domestic violence charge, according to a release from Decatur police.

On Feb. 12, 2019, Decatur police responded to Hardee’s on 6th Avenue for a call about an assault. The victim said she had been assaulted at another location. The victim had multiple cuts on her head and was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Police later identified Brown as the suspect and arrested him.