Decatur ranked among cheapest cities in the nation

Decatur is ranked one of the cheapest cities in the nation to live in.

According to a study by Kiplinger, the cost of living in Decatur is 14.7% below the national average.

WAAY 31 talked with folks who live in Decatur about just how affordable they think their city is.

“My favorite thing about Decatur is the big-town feel in a small-town area," Jonathan Creekmore said.

Creekmore just moved to Decatur about a year ago, but, so far, he really likes it.

“A lot of stuff going on in Decatur, in such a small little area," he said.

When WAAY 31 told Creekmore that Decatur was just voted one of the cheapest places to live in the nation, he wasn’t surprised.

“My wife and I lived in Oxford in a two-bedroom duplex, that was about 800 square feet, for $850 a month. We moved here and we live in a three-bedroom house for less than that," he said.

WAAY 31 talked with other folks who’ve lived in different cities, and they agree, Decatur is more affordable.

“Especially compared to somewhere like Nashville, which is also a great place, but certainly more expensive," Tim Rabideau.

Kiplinger ranked Decatur as number 17 on a list of what they consider to be America’s top 25 cheapest cities to live in.

The study was based on prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and other miscellaneous goods and services.

These are all things Tim Rabideau said he considered when moving here, but he said that’s not what sold him.

“It’s a family town. Low crime, a nice place to live with kids, and not a lot of traffic, so that makes it a great place to be," Rabideau said.

The study said Decatur’s economy benefits from being the busiest port on the Tennessee River, and the city gets extra points for tourism, with places like the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, and events like the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic at Point Mallard.

“I like to fish a lot, so I’m at Wheeler a good bit," Creekmore said. "And we’re excited about the new museum. It’s definitely a place I’m going to take my youth group to when it opens.”

Not to mention, Decatur isn’t far from other bigger cities and tourist attractions, like the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

“If you can’t find stuff going on in Decatur that you like, Huntsville is only a 25-minute drive away," Creekmore said.

After hearing his new home made the list of cheapest places to live, Creekmore says he doesn’t plan to move any time soon.

“We’re going to stick around for a while," he said.

Other cities in Alabama made the list as well, including Florence, Anniston, and Dothan.

