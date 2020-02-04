Decatur purchasing new litter traps to combat litter problem

The city of Decatur is trying to find a new way to combat the cities litter problem.

Officials have allotted $50,000 in this year's budget to help fix the litter problem.

The city purchased 10 more litter traps to put around the city and they also want a employ a team dedicated to cleaning them.

In 2018, the city purchased 20 litter trappers to put in high litter areas. They said these traps have been useful in catching litter, and the 10 additional traps they purchased will go in other areas where they see a lot of litter.

Right now, the people who clean these litter traps come about once a month, or after a major weather event like flooding to clean them out.

The city wants that to change, and people who volunteer to clean up litter around the area support any change the city council wants to make to keep Decatur clean.

"Tennesse Riverkeeper supports the traps and any solutions to help combat the litter that's in our community," Pat Underwood, the cleanup director for the Tennessee River Keeper, said.

The city council president, Paige Bibbee, said litter has been a hot topic in the city for years and this is just one of many ways they are working to address the problem.