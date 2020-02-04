Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Decatur purchasing new litter traps to combat litter problem

Officials have allotted $50,000 in this year's budget to help fix the litter problem.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The city of Decatur is trying to find a new way to combat the cities litter problem.

Officials have allotted $50,000 in this year's budget to help fix the litter problem.

The city purchased 10 more litter traps to put around the city and they also want a employ a team dedicated to cleaning them.

In 2018, the city purchased 20 litter trappers to put in high litter areas. They said these traps have been useful in catching litter, and the 10 additional traps they purchased will go in other areas where they see a lot of litter.

Right now, the people who clean these litter traps come about once a month, or after a major weather event like flooding to clean them out.

The city wants that to change, and people who volunteer to clean up litter around the area support any change the city council wants to make to keep Decatur clean.

"Tennesse Riverkeeper supports the traps and any solutions to help combat the litter that's in our community," Pat Underwood, the cleanup director for the Tennessee River Keeper, said.

The city council president, Paige Bibbee, said litter has been a hot topic in the city for years and this is just one of many ways they are working to address the problem.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events