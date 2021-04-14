Decatur principal arrested for domestic violence, on paid leave

A North Alabama elementary school principal has been arrested for domestic violence.

David McCollum is the principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary in Decatur.

The Decatur City Schools' superintendent said McCollum is on paid administrative leave until his contract ends at the end of June. His last day on the job was March 12.

McCollum was notified on March 19 that he was placed on paid administrative leave. Later that month, the Board of Education voted to not renew his contract that ends on June 30.

According to Arab police, warrants for McCollum's arrest were from mid-March. On March 14, officers responded to a domestic call at a home in the 500 block of Fairway Drive. He was arrested on Apr. 8.

There is an interim principal in place for the remainder of the year at Banks-Caddell.