Decatur pregnancy center reacts to abortion law

WAAY 31 spoke with a pregnancy center in Morgan County after the strictest abortion bill in the country was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

“We care about these girls. We care about these young women," Veronna Keen said. "We see them from the age of 13 and up.”

Veronna Keen is the director of "Sav-a-Life" Pregnancy Resource Center in Decatur, and she said she sees all walks of life come through their doors.

All of the women who visit have one thing in common.

“She’s trying to make a decision," Keen said. "Is she going to parent, adopt or abort her baby?”

Keen says she personally leans toward the parenting and adoption options, and discourages women from having an abortion; but if that’s what they want to do, she supports them.

“We tell her we love her, we pray with her, we tell her, ‘If you have any complications, you come back to us if you need help. We have post-abortive counseling. We would love to help you get through this. We’re here to walk with you.’”

Keen says she supports the abortion law that makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

“I’m very proud that Alabama is standing for life. For all life. Because God is the only giver of life and that makes it sacred," Keen said. "I think God makes no mistakes and those lives have a purpose. He has a plan for them and we want them to be able to fulfill those plans.”

Keen says she doesn’t believe the new law will have a major effect on what they do at the pregnancy center.

“There’s always going to be someone who’s had an abortion and needs help. There’s always going to be someone who’s thinking, ‘What am I going to do with this baby?’” Keen said.

Keen told WAAY 31 they also provide counseling for men whose babies have been aborted.