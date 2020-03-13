Decatur postpones State of the City Address due to coronavirus concerns

The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce is postponing the annual State of the City Address until later this spring due to concerns about coronavirus, or COVID 19.

Mayor Tab Bowling was scheduled to give the address Tuesday, March 24 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 Response Recommendations, we believe it is in the best interest of the community to avoid holding large public gatherings at this time,” said John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.

