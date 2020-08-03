Decatur police working to identify body found in water near Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

Decatur police are asking the public to help with the identification of a body found Friday morning in the water near Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

Police were called to the location after a fisherman found what they believed to be human remains in the water.

Detectives determined the remains to likely be that of a woman who was approximately 25 to 50 years old, 5’9” tall and between 100 to 140 pounds. They say the ethnicity of the person is undetermined at this time.

If you have information about a missing person who would fit this description, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.