Decatur police work with residents to create surveillance camera registry

The Decatur Police Department is asking people to register their surveillance security systems to help officers track and arrest suspects.

Police say when a crime happens in your neighborhood, detectives and investigators will be able to look at surveillance video in the area that may show the suspects. Right now, officers visit houses to find cameras that might have evidence.

If you’re interested in registering, click here. Police say your camera information and personal details will not be shared, and your cameras cannot be accessed remotely or without your explicit permission.

You can unsubscribe from the surveillance registry at any time.

If you have questions, call Lt. Scott Strickland at (256) 341-4671.