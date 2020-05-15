The Decatur Police Department is asking people to register their surveillance security systems to help officers track and arrest suspects.
Police say when a crime happens in your neighborhood, detectives and investigators will be able to look at surveillance video in the area that may show the suspects. Right now, officers visit houses to find cameras that might have evidence.
If you’re interested in registering, click here. Police say your camera information and personal details will not be shared, and your cameras cannot be accessed remotely or without your explicit permission.
You can unsubscribe from the surveillance registry at any time.
If you have questions, call Lt. Scott Strickland at (256) 341-4671.
Related Content
- Decatur police work with residents to create surveillance camera registry
- Hexcel expanding Decatur plant, creating 90 jobs
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur Police Department warns residents of IRS scam
- Proposed Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney Bill calls for surveillance cameras in public housing
- Florence police create "Safe Zone"
- Decatur police investigating Saturday shooting
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Food Bank of North Alabama working to create drive thru food options for residents
- Decatur Football working on team culture