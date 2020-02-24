Decatur police have received reports of local businesses getting phone calls from a scammer claiming to be an officer.
Officials say the scammer has requested donations on behalf of the Decatur Police Department.
“The caller has been reported as persistent,” police say.
The police department warns it is not soliciting funds and will never ask for money over the phone. You should not give your personal banking information to someone you don’t know.
Related Content
- Decatur police warn of scammer pretending to be an officer
- Marshall County sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be officers
- Fayetteville scammers pretend to be utility workers
- Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers
- Huntsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers
- Madison County sheriff: Beware scammers pretending to be us
- Decatur Utilities warns about scammers impersonating the Tennessee Valley Authority
- Scammers are calling people in the Decatur area
- Decatur police issue scam warnings, tips
- "Let's Pretend Hospital" kicks off at UAH
Scroll for more content...