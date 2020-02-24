Clear

Decatur police warn of scammer pretending to be an officer

Police say the scammer is asking for money.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 8:35 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police have received reports of local businesses getting phone calls from a scammer claiming to be an officer.

Officials say the scammer has requested donations on behalf of the Decatur Police Department.

“The caller has been reported as persistent,” police say.

The police department warns it is not soliciting funds and will never ask for money over the phone. You should not give your personal banking information to someone you don’t know.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events