The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.
Police say the incident happened the morning of Feb. 27.
If you know this person, call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4669 or email mferguson@decatur-al.gov.
Related Content
- Decatur police want help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Huntsville police need help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card at Target
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Madison police looking for suspects using stolen credit cards
- Huntsville police want help identifying debit, credit card fraud suspects
- Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit card theft suspect
- Decatur police: Help ID suspect accused of stealing vehicle, using stolen bank card
- Huntsville police: Help identify woman who used stolen credit card at Target
- Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
Scroll for more content...