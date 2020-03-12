Clear
Decatur police want help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card

If you know this person, you’re asked to contact the Decatur Police Department.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card. 

Police say the incident happened the morning of Feb. 27.

If you know this person, call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4669 or email mferguson@decatur-al.gov.

