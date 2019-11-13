Decatur police: Help find man wanted in connection to domestic violence felonies

Decatur police are asking for help finding a man, Gerald Lamar Matthews, who is wanted in connection to several domestic violence felonies.
The department says Matthews is known to frequent the areas of southeast and northwest Decatur, particularly in the East Acres community. They say if you see him, do not approach him.
Police say Matthews is 5’5" tall and weighs 170 pounds. If you have information, contact either Detective R. Jowers at rjowers@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4656 or Detective J. Birchfield at birchfield@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4819.
