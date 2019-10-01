Decatur police update 'Immigration Procedures' policy after receiving blowback from mayor

The Decatur Police Department, in conjunction with Mayor Tab Bowling's Office and the city's legal department, has updated its “Immigration Procedures” policy.

On Monday, a Decatur police rule approved by Chief Nate Allen received blowback from Mayor Bowling. At issue was a police department policy approved by Allen on Sept. 25th. Read that story here.

WAAY 31 spoke with some people who live in Decatur who have mixed feelings on Mayor Bowling's initial reaction to his Facebook post.

Suzanne Johnson attended Monday night's Decatur City Council meeting to call for Mayor Bowling to resign. She says the mayor shouldn't be posting issues within the city government on social media.

"I just feel like he took the Chief of Police, the highest ranking police officer in Decatur, and threw him in front of the Facebook bus," she said. "We're not a sanctuary city. Nobody has said we're going to be a sanctuary city, and I think that he's running for mayor again. He took an opportunity and threw this out on Facebook hoping it would get him votes."

Another resident from Decatur said she thinks what the mayor did was right.

Bonnie Goodman has lived in Decatur for years. She said she's always been a supporter of the mayor and will continue to support him, but she fears the memo the chief of police issued last Wednesday is trying to make Decatur a sanctuary city.

"He does not put bad things on his Facebook posts. He keeps everybody informed of what's going on in the community and if they don't want to read his posts, then I suggest they 'un-friend' him," Goodman said. "I do not want the city of Decatur to turn out like San Francisco, being a sanctuary city. It brings in a lot of crimes and some people I'm not comfortable with."

The department released this statement on Tuesday:

The Decatur Police Department has worked in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office and the Legal Department to update our “Immigration Procedures” policy.

The policy as it stands, through this collaborative effort, best serves our city and those who protect it.

As we will always reiterate, our duty as a police department is to treat all individuals equally and fairly – regardless of circumstance.

The Decatur Police Department is enriched by the diversity of its staff and is honored to protect a community made whole by its inclusiveness.

“Even in its original format, our policies and procedures have never mentioned, alluded to, or encouraged an environment conducive to a ‘sanctuary city.’ Our relentless mission is to serve the people of Decatur. Our policies reflect industry best practices and enable us to do our job to the best of our ability as a department,” says Police Chief Nate Allen.

