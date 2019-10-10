Clear
Decatur police seek suspect in robbery at Metro PCS

Police say the call of the robbery came in at 6:26 p.m. Thursday.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police are investigating a Thursday evening robbery at a Metro PCS store on Highway 31.

The department says the call of the robbery came in at 6:26 p.m. Police are interviewing witnesses and say the suspect is a white male who left the scene in an unknown vehicle. 

