Decatur police seek suspect in Wednesday night shooting, robbery

The Decatur Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting and robbery.
Police responded to the area of Gordon Drive SW and 2nd Avenue SW for a shooting investigation about 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and non-life-threatening injuries.
Long said investigators identified Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 25, as a suspect. He is facing first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Anyone with information about the incident or Garner-Banks is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
